Be advised that this video is incredibly disturbing and not for the faint of heart. Cameras located around Times Square in NYC captured the EXACT moment that Richard Rojas slammed his car into a crowd of pedestrians on May 18.

Watching this honestly makes us feel sick. The release of this surveillance camera footage just goes to show how fragile and breakable our bodies are. New Yorkers were just going about their day at around noon on May 18 when Richard Rojas‘, 26, red Honda slammed into a crowd of pedestrians. The 26-year old madman was driving at full speed in the opposite direction of oncoming traffic, making his attack all that more unexpected. Upon impact, bodies went flying in every direction and were knocked down like bowling pins.

In the video, it looks like Richard’s vehicle hit approximately 10 people. Unfortunately NYPD quickly confirmed that the number of injured pedestrians is a lot higher than that. The count went from 13 to 22 people in a matter of minutes, and who knows if that’s even the final result. Kaoru Emura, one of the eyewitnesses who made it out of harm’s way, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Richard “made no attempt” to stop as he “barreled” through the crowd.

