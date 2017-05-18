Tiny Breaks Down After T.I. Spent Thousands Showering Bernice Burgos In Gifts

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

T.I. is REALLY testing his ex Tiny. She opened up his credit card statement only to discover that he’s been showering his new girl Bernice Burgos with bougie gifts, and it totally shattered Tiny’s heart!

Poor, poor Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41! T.I.’s soon-to-be-ex-wife is still grieving the end of their relationship, and she just keeps getting it shoved in her face! On May 18 she got yet another reminder of the love she lost when she got TIP’s credit card statement in the mail. It revealed that her estranged husband been treating his new girl Bernice Burgos, 37, like a queen and making it rain gifts. See hot pics of Tiny and Bernice, here.

“Tiny had the time of her life celebrating Kandi [Burruss’] birthday with life long friends yesterday,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was so much fun. But that fun was short lived! Tiny just got her and TIP’s credit card statement and when she opened it she just started shaking and crying!” Aww!

“Tens of thousands of dollars were charged to Louis Vuitton, Bloomingdale’s, La Perla, Cartier, Christian Louboutin and an astronomical bill was run up at the Ritz in Buckhead,” the insider continued. “She couldn’t even look at the rest of the statement because it would have killed her. She ain’t been shopping and T.I. ain’t brought her back these gifts so it’s obvious he’s spoiling his little THOT.”

Tiny is still aching over the loss while T.I. moved on immediately and called their marriage a “distraction,” and she can barely take it anymore! “She’s in so much pain right now that she just wants to pack up her stuff and take her kids and get as far away as she can from T.I.. Tiny’s hurt and the cold part about it is that TIP doesn’t care and has shown her that she’s truly in love with his little homewrecker Bernice.”

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Tiny has a right to be this upset? Is TIP wrong for spoiling his new girl? Let us know!

