T.I. Bans Bernice From Appearing In Other Rappers Videos: That’s A ‘No-No’

Uh oh! Bernice Burgos’ milkshake is bringing all the rappers to the yard, but T.I. only wants her starring in his projects. TIP’s banned his new girlfriend from appearing in other music videos, since he thinks it’s a ‘no-no!’ Here’s the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Bernice Burgos, 37, is a hot commodity! Even though tons of musicians are trying to feature the model in their upcoming music videos, T.I., 36, has banned his new boo from appearing in other rapper’s projects for the time being. “Bernice is hot and poppin,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Now that she’s in the spotlight, “she’s been getting offers left and right from thirsty rappers trying to get her in their music videos and TIP isn’t having it! He told her that’s a no-no and that he better not see her in anyone’s music videos except his.”

“TIP’s very territorial and he’s not cool seeing his girl twerking and looking all sexy in another man’s video,” our insider added, noting how their relationship is heating up. “Bernice wants to work. She loves how TIP financially supports her but she doesn’t want him to feel like she’s a gold digger. Even so, TIP really doesn’t want her working. He told her he’s got her and just wants her to keep doing what she’s doing – pleasing and making TIP the happiest he’s ever been.”

As we previously reported, Bernice makes a living as a model and bartender in the Bronx. The Instagram star, who boasts almost 3 million followers, is no stranger to the video vixen life. She previously appeared in Rick Ross’ music video for “Diced Pineapples,” which came out in 2012. Bernice also appeared on Notorious B.I.G. and has been featured on MTV’s hit show Wild ‘N Out!

Bernice and T.I.’s blossoming new romance is still causing a stir at home for the rapper. He recently celebrated his son’s 9th b-day and “Bernice bought a bunch of gifts for Major, and T.I. had the nerve to give them out right in front of Tiny,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Bernice wasn’t even there but T.I. still managed to throw her in Tiny’s face.”

