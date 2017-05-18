Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Did Gigi Hadid & Emma Stone Play Matchmakers?

REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone have many talents. However, we had no idea that they were professional matchmakers… maybe! The model and actress reportedly played a big hand in Taylor Swift’s new relationship with Joe Alwyn! And, you’ll never believe how they’re all connected!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Joe Alwyn, 26, may have not just met on a whim. It turns out that Tay may have had some help from her a-list friends, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Emma Stone, 28! Joe stars alongside Emma in the upcoming film, The Favourite, and Emma apparently had an idea while the two were on set. She reportedly believed that he was the perfect match for her longtime friend, Tay. So, it’s possible that Emma could have been the link between the budding romance.

However, then there’s Gigi, aka, Tay’s right hand woman. In Sept. 2016 — which was also around the same time the singer and Tom Hiddleston, 36, split — Gigi and Joe appeared in a Vogue photoshoot together. Therefore, Gigi could have been the potential love connection that brought Tay and Joe together.

Taylor has been MIA for months following her multiple public breakups and social media blowout with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39 — all in 2016. So, when reports surfaced, on May 16, that she was dating Joe, the internet went wild. And “Swifties” everywhere, rejoiced because they finally recevied a sign that Taylor was out of hiding, kind of.

Taylor has reportedly been dating the British actor for months now. She’s reportedly managed to keep her new romance a secret with the help of private jets and alleged “secret disguises.” Tay and Joe are reportedly so serious that she has taken a completely different approach at the new relationship.

Taylor is keeping her romance with Joe close to her heart and out of the public eye a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “This time, she wants to try something different in hopes having less stress on the relationship,” the insider revealed. “She has had her challenges with so many relationships. Taylor has been very open with her fans about all of her guys in the past, but, she is ready for a change.” We couldn’t agree more!

When it comes down to it, Taylor just doesn’t want to make the same mistakes with Joe that she made in her past relationships. Although we learned that she’s “excited to fall in love all over again,” Tay is being extra-careful with this one. Hopefully she and Joe will make their public debut very soon!

