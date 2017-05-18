Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: She’s ‘Doing Everything She Can’ To Protect New Romance

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift kept things with Joe Alwyn on top secret status because she was desperate ‘to protect’ their new relationship, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! What’s she been doing while hiding away in London?

Taylor Swift has got a new man in her life and was NOT about to let anything mess things up. The 27 year-old singer has reportedly been seeing British actor Joe Alwyn, 26. “She has gone to great lengths to protect her budding new romance and keep it secret from the whole world,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She has indeed been spending most of her time in London,” the insider said. Tay hid away in the northern part of the city where she reportedly rented an apartment near where Joe has lived with his parents.

Taylor obviously hasn’t been just hanging out with Joe all the time. She’s reportedly gotten to work on some new music. Tay reportedly been in London “working on her new album there and in Nashville.” She reportedly has been desperately trying to avoid making the same mistakes she made during her past relationships. “Taylor is terrified of making the same mistakes in every relationship so she is doing everything she can to protect her love life,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

She had so much drama surrounding her relationships with Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36. Tay reportedly decided she wanted to take a different approach when it came to Joe. “She has had her challenges with so many relationships,” the source said. “She has been very open with her fans about all of her guys in the past and she is ready for a change. This time she wants to try something different in hopes having less stress on the relationship.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor is smart to keep her relationship with Joe under wraps?

