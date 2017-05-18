Tamar Braxton’s relationship with her father still has a ways to go before it’s fully mended. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 18 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values’ that features Tamar talking with husband Vincent Herbert about her latest ‘heartbreak’ concerning her father.

Tamar Braxton, 40, and the rest of her family, including all of her sisters, recently went on a vacation to Mexico. Secrets were revealed and drama was stirred up, especially when Tamar’s father, Michael, brought his wife along on the trip. Tamar and her sisters have had a strained relationship with their father for years, stemming from their parents’ nasty divorce. “I just think I’ve been in denial, if I’m honest with myself. He said the reason why he didn’t come to Trina’s wedding was because he felt like he had to put his foot down,” Tamar tells her husband, Vincent Herbert, 48, in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “And that’s the first time I’ve actually heard that. That was a choice that he made and not an ultimatum she gave him. That’s devastating.”

Michael is Tamar’s father and always will be, but that doesn’t mean she can’t be left disappointed by his decisions. “You know, I really love my dad but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to a little heartbreak,” she continues. “I mean, I’ve forgiven my dad for everything, but I can still be in shock.”

What went down on the family vacation needed to happen, Tamar notes. Even though it wasn’t always pretty, she now believes she has a better understanding of her father and his wife’s new relationship. Vincent gets deeps and asks Tamar if she feels like all this drama has gotten in the way of her and her father’s relationship, because her dad won’t be around forever.

“Yeah, it gets in the way but he did make a life-altering decision,” she replies. Tamar is referring to the fact that Michael cheated on her mother over a decade ago. She recently sang about her father’s infidelity on her new track, “My Man.” Tamar and her sisters have always taken their mother’s side in the family feud.

“My dad is a good dad. He just made a few bad decisions,” she continues. “I do see a lot of effort my dad has made to be more present in me and my sisters’ lives now and that can go a long way in mending our relationship.”

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

