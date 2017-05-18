Simone Biles Slams ‘DWTS’ After Shocking Elimination: ‘I Lost My Six-Pack’

Courtesy of ABC

Simone Biles went home from ‘DWTS’ without the Mirror Ball trophy AND her impressive six-pack! In a new interview, the four-time Olympic gold medalist admitted that the show changed her body in ways that weren’t the greatest. She also addressed the judges’ harsh criticism…

Although Simone Biles, 20, cherished her “emotional” yet “scary” experience on Dancing With The Stars, it didn’t benefit her body, like most contestants usually admit. When asked if her she saw her body “evolve” since the beginning of the Dancing season, Simone revealed that she actually lost muscle! “It [my body] looks different than my gymnastics body because I haven’t been working out,” she told Us Weekly in their new May 22 issue. “Dance helps keep me in shape, but I’ve lost my six-pack. I’m not as toned. I think I just lost a little muscle definition.” Wow!

While Simone’s body took an unexpected turn during her stint on the show, she’s not sweating it. “My life is just a little more freeing,” she explained, when asked what the best part of taking time off from gymnastics was. “I’ve gone indoor skydiving, cliff jumping and horseback riding. I’m eating whatever I want!” And, Simone revealed to the mag that she’s taking more time off for two upcoming vacations!

Simone and her partner, Sasha Farber, 33, were shockingly eliminated on the show’s May 15, semi-finals episode. The pair were given the axe after they received two perfect scores from the judges! Crazy, right?

The gymnasts’ elimination also came after she was harshly criticized by the judges during the May 8 episode. “It was hard to hear,” Simone told the mag of the night where the judges came down on her. Here’s what happened: After she and Sasha performed the Fox Trot, Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, said “I feel like I don’t know you yet.” Carrie Ann wanted a more raw and honest reaction from Simone, that displayed her emotions. Then, the other judges followed with not-so-good comments.

After their comments, Simone threw the judges some subtle shade with her facial expressions and body language. During the critiques, it was evident that Simone wasn’t happy. Then, things got real when she responded, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Woah.

Shortly after their little on-screen tension, Simone and Carrie Ann made up. The DWTS judge was paired up with Simone and Sasha [May 15] and she “addressed the elephant in the room.” Carrie Ann admitted that the judges’ loved Simone’s fierce reply to their critiques, and they talked it out. Phew!

In the end, Simone has no regrets. In fact, she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her elimination came at the right time. “It is a blessing in disguise,” revealed. “I’ve been going non-stop since the Olympics and I feel like I couldn’t ask for more, what Sasha has done for me this whole entire season. I found out a lot about myself.”

