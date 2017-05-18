‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Makes A Shocking Decision To Gain Full Control

Courtesy of ABC

On the season 6 finale of ‘Scandal,’ Olivia discovers the mastermind behind everything that’s happened this season…and she makes two shocking decisions we never saw coming to ensure she has full control of the White House.

Fitz, Rowan, Olivia and David Rosen are monitoring D.C. street cams on the lookout for Mama Pope, while Jake and his men are in the field ready to take her out. She’s fled from the location they pinned her at, but Jake finds layout plans for Mellie’s Inauguration in her lair — Maya has been making plans to assassinate the President-elect on her big day! They finally find and arrest Maya, but she insists she’s only back to help protect Olivia, and isn’t behind anything that’s gone on. Olivia heads to OPA with a job for the team: She obviously doesn’t believe Maya is innocent, and wants Quinn & co. to find out who her mother hired to assassinate Mellie.

Back in the holding cell, Maya seems to crack. With Eli and Olivia watching, she has a breakdown, and Eli finally approaches her for a face-to-face. She slams him for not being able to protect Olivia, which is why she says she had to come back — to get the job done. It’s a war of vicious words between the exes, but they eventually soften and bond over past memories. Eli seems visibly upset when the conversation ends, and he leaves the premise as a shocked Olivia watches. She confronts her father and is baffled to realize he’s actually started to believe Maya.

Meanwhile, Quinn realizes that Abby was paid by the people in charge of the operation, so they call her in to use the transaction records from the payment as a search tool. This turns out to be a dead end, but Abby is back to helping out OPA , and she quickly figures everything out: Maya didn’t hire the assassin…she was hired AS the assassin. Olivia pays a visit to Maya and demands she reveal the plan for the attack. When Maya refuses and taunts her daughter, Olivia squeezes her mother’s neck and nearly strangles her to death before Jake intervenes and pulls her off.

Although everyone, particularly Fitz, want the Inauguration cancelled, Mellie does not agree: It’s such an important moment for women all over the country to be able to witness the first female President be sworn in. Olivia is on-board, and wants Fitz to have Maya released from custody (if Maya doesn’t carry out the assassination, whoever’s behind this will find someone else who will). He doesn’t agree, but Jake understands where Olivia’s coming from, and has Maya released. There are conditions, though: Mama Pope will be under constant surveillance with a tracking chip. Rowan is livid over Olivia’s decision, and has a meeting with the President: He wants Fitz to re-instate and RUN B613 to keep Olivia’s power in check.

With Olivia monitoring her every move, Maya meets with a man in a diner and hands him an envelope of money. It’s a set-up, though: He is just a random person, and as the officials are questioning him, Maya runs to the bathroom, digs out her tracking device and escapes. As Mellie’s being Inaugurated, Maya is across the way, and attacks the armed guard ready to shoot if there’s an assassination attempt. Now, she’s in control of the gun, and places a taunting call to Olivia as Mellie’s saying her oath. Maya reveals it was never Mellie she was trying to kill, but before she can explain who she’s really after, Eli shoots her and saves the Inauguration.

Olivia becomes suspicious after finding out about meetings between Fitz and David. Eventually, she gets David to tell her that Fitz asked him to sign an executive order for a money transfer, which she realizes is being used to reinstate B613. Olivia confronts Fitz and is livid, but she eventually breaks down and runs off: She wanted him to stay in Washington, but not like this. Her disapproval is enough for him to rescind the order. That means he’ll really be leaving for Vermont, but before he can get on the chopper, Liv chases him outside and they have an emotional goodbye in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, the OPA crew figures out via cell phone signal that the person Maya was working with is on the stage with Mellie. Olivia steps in to help, and once she puts the pieces together, she figures out Luna Vargas is the mastermind behind everything (she never wanted to be trapped as First Lady, so she wanted to make sure Mellie won the election over Frankie)! Maya’s plan was actually to shoot Luna at the Inauguration — she really was there to protect Olivia the whole time. They can’t arrest Luna, though: She has a high approval rating as the Vice President, which makes Mellie look good.

Of course, Olivia has a plan. Before the Inaugural Ball, she and Jake force Luna to swallow pills and kill herself. Then, she has Mellie sign a ‘thank you card’ for the people who set up her Oval Office. It’s not really a thank you card, though: It’s the executive order that will help reinstate B613. Olivia is getting her father’s company back in action…and she’s going to run it. Then, she meets with Cyrus, and after talking to him, she realizes he’s the one who put Luna up to everything she did so he could become VP! Cyrus is on to Olivia’s plans too, though, and she tells him to stick around so they can keep working together.

Oh, and Quinn and Charlie are having a baby — they had to write in Katie Lowes’ pregnancy somehow, right?! Abby is also back at OPA and promises to help Quinn with whatever she needs, although she admittedly knows nothing about kids. Gladiators unite!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the finale of Scandal!?

