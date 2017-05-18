Times Square Crash: Richard Rojas, 26, Identified As Driver In Fatal Crash

Courtesy of New York Police Department

Breaking news: Richard Rojas, a 26 year old Bronx native, has been revealed by police as the man who plowed into pedestrians and caused a horrific car crash in Times Square that left one dead and 22 injured. Here’s the most up to date information we have on Richard and the horrifying incident.

Richard Rojas was identified by police as the driver of the speeding maroon Honda Accord that went up on the sidewalk of Times Square in New York City, according to The New York Post and ABC News. The 26 year-old Bronx native and United States citizen ran his car into a crowd of people and killed one person, New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a press conference. James also revealed Richard was a former member of the Armed Forces. Another 22 have been injured and taken to local hospitals. Richard was quickly taken into custody by the New York Police and reportedly tested for drugs and alcohol. He reportedly had two prior arrests for a DWI, according ABC News.

“It’s a vehicle collision with multiple pedestrians struck and the incident happened around 12 noon today on West 42nd St and 7th Ave,” NYPD PIO, Officer Magoolaghan previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ““The driver is in custody and we’re still investigating. At this time we know that they’re 13 people injured and and one dead and the driver is a 26-year-old male who is in custody.” The car was reportedly on the wrong side of the street before it went up onto the sidewalk and careened into the crowd. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio assured people that there has been “no indication” the event was related to terrorism.

When the police arrived on the scene, Richard reportedly attempted to flee. Law enforcement did not let that happen and managed to run after him and arrest him. Richard allegedly punched one officer in the face! He reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, according to The New York Times. People quickly started trying to help the injured victims. One eyewitness described the situation as “chaos” as people lay on the ground with serious head injuries. People reportedly had tried to run out of the way as the car careened onto the sidewalk. Officials said four people are in critical condition and three others have serious injuries. The other 15 victims have been categorized to have “less serious injuries,” according to ABC. A woman, 18, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and her sister was also injured, according to the news outlet.

“Today’s events at Times Square were nothing short of horrific. I was briefed at the scene by Commissioner O’Neill and saw firsthand the professionalism and diligence of New York’s first responders. As facts continue to emerge, my heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, as well as their families,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement from the scene.

