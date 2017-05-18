REX/Shutterstock

Moments after plowing his car into a crowd of people in Times Square, driver Richard Rojas was photographed running through the streets of New York looking like a total mad man. The expression on his face is seriously disturbing — like an aggressive bull seeing red!

Following reports that Richard Rojas was possibly drunk and stoned at the time of the deadly Times Square car crash on May 18, these pictures of the driver definitely suggest he was not of a sound mind. The 26-year old looked like an absolute mad man running through the streets of New York right after ramming his Honda Sedan into a crowd of pedestrians going about their day. His arms and legs were flailing all over the place like he was trying to fly or appear more intimidating. It definitely worked, because tons of New Yorkers shielded their children and ran away from the horrifying scene. SEE PICS OF THE DRIVER RUNNING HERE.

Thankfully, Richard wasn’t a free man for very long. Both regular citizens and the NYPD chased him down and pinned him the ground right before his arrest. The insane look in his eyes could be tied to the fact that he admittedly smoked marijuana Thursday morning before getting in his car and driving off, according to TMZ. The publication discovered Richard’s checkered past, which includes previous arrests in 2008 and 2013 for DWI. He was also arrested earlier this year for menacing.

Even though Richard was brought down by police relatively quickly, he still left a trail of tragic destruction behind him. At least 22 people are injured and one 18-year old girl, who hasn’t been publicly identified yet, died on the spot. Speaking on the heartbreaking incident, Officer Magoolaghan from the NYPD told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the collision “happened around 12 noon today on West 42nd St and 2nd Ave.” Our hearts are with New York during this emotional time.

HollywoodLifers, are you disturbed by the pictures of Richard running through Manhattan?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.