Times Square Murderer: Raging Driver Wanted Cops To Kill Him — Shocking Details

This is SO disturbing. After plowing into pedestrians in Times Square on May 18, Richard Rojas reportedly revealed that he was attempting suicide by cop. The driver allegedly has no remorse after killing a teenage girl and injuring 22 others.

Richard Rojas, 26, caused havoc when he plowed his Honda Sedan into a busy Times Square crowd on May 18, taking the life of a sweet teenage girl, Alyssa Elsman, 18, and injuring at least 22 others along the way. Now, the maniac driver admits it was all part of his sinister plan. “You were supposed to shoot me! I wanted to kill them,” he told police after his arrest, according to the NY Post. Richard reportedly wanted to commit murder and then have the cops kill him afterwards. He’s currently being tested for drugs, since it’s believed that he was high on synthetic marijuana.

Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/obgHGGs7Td — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017

Richard has reportedly been arrested twice for DWI, but he supposedly wasn’t drunk when he drove through the streets of the Big Apple, a high-ranking police official said. As far as his past goes, he was honorably discharged from the US Navy after serving from 2011 to 2015. Even though he had some trouble finding a job due to his personal struggles, he seemed to be in good spirits these days, according to a friend who partied with him the night before his driving rampage. “He just got his car back, a Honda,” Jose Medrano, 27, told the publication. “He was happy.”

Alyssa’s family will forever mourn her loss after this atrocious act. She was visiting the city from her hometown in Michigan with her family, and she was checking out the sights with her 13-year-old sister at the time of her death. Alyssa’s boyfriend Trevor West revealed that he had a bad feeling when she didn’t answer his text, since she always responds as soon as possible. “She would always text me back as quick as she could and when I didn’t hear from her or her friend, I knew something horrible happened,” he told the NYPost. “I knew something was wrong.”

Even though Alyssa is gone far too soon, she’ll never be forgotten. Trevor shared all the wonderful qualities about his loving girlfriend. “She motivated me, loved me, gave me everything I needed that I couldn’t give myself,” he revealed. “And now that she’s gone, I don’t know how I’m going to fill that void. I don’t know how I’m going to function without her ever again.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of these shocking new details? Tell us.