Petra Nemcova Flashes Underwear At Cannes: Wardrobe Malfunction PICS

Petra Nemcova showed off way more than she bargained for as she flashed her underwear on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — and you can see her wardrobe malfunction right here.

Petra Nemcova, 37, left little to the imagination at the premiere of Loveless during the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, when she stepped out in a stunning, long-sleeved white gown. The form-fitting frock featured a plunging neckline, making it clear that the model was braless beneath the ensemble, and featured a daring, thigh-high slit — and the slit seemed to get her into a little trouble on the red carpet! As she walked the revealing dress highlighted her endless model legs and it also showed off her underwear beneath her ensemble as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction for all to see. Oh no!

Now, although Petra flashed a bit of her underwear, she actually wasn’t the first star to suffer from a major wardrobe malfunction at the film festival. In fact, at the opening gala Bella Hadid entirely flashed her nude underwear thanks to the slip of her Alexandre Vauthier gown. Luckily for both models, they were wearing the appropriate undergarments beneath their dresses so the malfunctions weren’t as mortifying — and they both handled the situations like a pro, remaining completely composed as they smoldered on the red carpet.

Petra polished off her white hot gown with white sandals and wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail. Statement earrings sparkled, adding an extra dose of glamour to her ensemble.

Check out Petra’s wardrobe malfunction above and be sure to see all the amazing, best dressed looks from the Cannes Film Festival. Do you have a favorite?

