Normani Kordei — Will Her Ankle Injury Cost Her The DWTS Finale?

Poor Normani Kordei! On May 18 she injured her ankle, and she has just days to heal before the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ finale! Has she lost her chance to take home the mirror ball trophy?

Normani Kordei, 20, has been working her butt off all through season 24 of Dancing With The Stars, but now the favorite to win the whole shebang hurt her ankle and the finale is in jeopardy. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 18 where Normani currently stands after her rehearsal injury. Is her battle for the mirror ball over?

“Her back and her body have been in pain the whole season,” the insider explained. “Though the ankle injury sustained in practice hurts and is her most recent injury, it is not her only injury. Having said that, it will in no way deter her from competing in the finale. She is going to tough it out and not use it as an excuse.” This girl is bulletproof! See more pics of her on season 24, here.

Normani has big plans, and she’s going to fight through the pain. “She is ready to win and she knows she has one more chance to win that mirror ball trophy,” the insider explained. “She is determined to win it even with all the bumps and bruises she has accumulated throughout the season.” Yay! Normani’s rep also confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that “she’s in pain but battling through it. She’s a trooper and this is very important to her!” We’ll be rooting for you, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Normani can still pull through and win Dancing With The Stars this year? Let us know!

