Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal Break Up After 1 Year — Is He Dating Scott Disick’s Ex?

REX/Shutterstock

Listen up, ladies! Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is single once again. The actor and GF Nina Agdal reportedly called it quits after one year of dating, which for him, is basically a lifetime. But could another girl be in the picture already?

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, is back on the market! The Titanic heartthrob and Danish model Nina Agdal, 25, are officially O-V-E-R after a year of dating. “They broke up a few days ago but they remain friends,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 18, adding, “It was amicable.” Nina and the Oscar-winner were first spotted together in June, when they took a romantic trip together to Montauk for the weekend. About a month later, People confirmed that they were hooking up and turning up the heat in their relationship.

But let’s be honest, considering Leo has dated basically every single hot blonde in Hollywood, this news doesn’t really come as a shock. He’s been connected to Baywatch babe Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garnn, Kat Torres, Erin Heatherton, Bar Refaeli and even Gisele Bundchen — before she met Tom Brady obviously. Just when we thought the list couldn’t get any longer, now the bachelor is rumored to be hanging out with Scott Disick‘s ex-fling, Ella Ross. The pair were seen getting cozy at LA hotspot Avenue on May 16, according to ET, TWO DAYS before dumping Nina. Surely that can’t be a coincidence.

Still, we’re going to miss seeing Nina and Leo together. The wanderlust enthusiasts shared all kinds of incredible adventures from all corners of the globe, including New York, the Bahamas, Ibiza, Malibu, French Polynesia for his birthday celebration, and St. Bart’s for hers. Some hopeful romantics truly thought Leo had found The One with her. Their PDA was always off the charts and he would constantly “kiss her and hold her hand” at public events, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in October. At least their split sounds like it was a friendly one!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Nina and Leo called it quits?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.