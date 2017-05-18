‘Chicago PD’: Indiana Mayor Demands An Apology For The Show Depicting His Town As ‘Racist’

Courtesy of NBC

Uh oh! A recent episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ used the name of a real Indiana town and portrayed it as a place where mixed race relationships aren’t welcome. Now the mayor of Crown Point is demanding an apology from the NBC, saying the storyline hurt the city’s image.

The mayor of Crown Point, Indiana is no fan of NBC’s crime drama Chicago P.D. after the show insinuated that romances between blacks and whites are frowned upon in the town. The May 10 episode “Army of One” set a storyline in the real-life city of 27,000 where a black former high school football star was murdered after being spring from jail on a rape conviction. The show’s detectives visit the victim’s aunt, who claims the rape never happened and that he was only convicted because he was black and his girlfriend was white. “They were just kids. They put him in jail for having relations,” the aunt character tells investigators. “Because she was white and that don’t fly in Crown Point, Indiana.” Brutal!

“It was just a very bizarre episode, I thought,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran told the Chicago Tribune on May 17. “Obviously the story line isn’t true. We have never had a case like that here in Crown Point. Just the way it engaged the image of our city was a little disturbing.” While David didn’t see the episode, he got an earful from residents who are really upset about it.

As if making it seem that mixed-race relations aren’t welcome in Crown Point, the show also made the city look like less than a desirable place to live. The detectives go to interview the woman involved in the rape case and she is living in a dirty trailer park, while her current boyfriend is found in a dive bar. Mayor Uran thinks that will leave a negative impression of his city on the show’s millions of viewers.

“We work hard everyday. When I say we, it’s the people who live here and invest their dollars here. We have low crime rates. People maintain their properties. It is not the way they portrayed the city. All they had to do is change the name,” he told the paper. So far NBC hasn’t responded to the mayor’s demand for an apology, but we sure can see why he’d be upset by how his town was portrayed to a nationwide audience.

