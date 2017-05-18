Kourtney Kardashian ‘Creeped Out’ By The Thought Of Scott Disick Dating Bella Thorne

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne had everyone talking after an apparent date night on May 15, but no one is more weirded out by the possible new couple than Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is admittedly SO done with Scott Disick, 33, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have some feelings about him hanging out with Bella Thorne, 19. “Kourtney is creeped out by Scott possibly dating Bella,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s one of Kylie [Jenner]’s friends. The whole family knows her and has watched her grow up, including Scott. If Scott was trying to get some sort of revenge on Kourtney, it’s worked. This has gotten under her skin. But she’s trying very hard to block it all out. She just can’t afford to let him drag her down right now.”

On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filmed in January, Kourtney flat-out told Scott that they would NEVER be getting back together after he brought another girl on the family vacation to Costa Rica. Recently, the 38-year-old has proven her point by spending a LOT of time with a younger significant other of her own, Younes Bendjima, 24. Scott is NOT happy about this relationship, and has been out and about with various women, like Ella Ross. However, none of his nights out were as shocking as when he was photographed with Bella this week!

The pair first enjoyed dinner at Catch in L.A., then went over to Kardashian-favorite hotspot The Nice Guy, where they reportedly sat at a table together for over an hour. Things clearly went well, because they then continued the night at the Peppermint Club, and photos from inside show them looking pretty cozy. At the end of the night, they left together in Scott’s car.

