Khloe Kardashian Had Plastic Surgery? Find Out Who Gave Her ‘The Best Nose Job’

While you may think Khloe Kardashian had plastic surgery, the real reason behind her nose job is going to shock you & you have to find out who gave her ‘the best nose job of her life,’ you’ll be so surprised.

Did Khloe Kardashian, 32, have plastic surgery to get a nose job? The answer is no, she actually has been getting a nose job from her long-time makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, using contouring — how crazy is that!? Long-time Kardashian makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, spoke to The Cut about all things makeup, and how her makeup looks spark rumors that her clients get plastic surgery. Plus, she admits to giving Khloe a nose job, and what she does to achieve the Kardashian’s perfect glam beauty looks — it’s amazing.

Joyce dished to The Cut, about why she loves makeup so much, “It is absolutely amazing for so many different reasons. I personally don’t wear a lot of it, but what I do is transformational makeup. I’ve given Khloé [Kardashian] the best nose job for eight years with contour. No, she didn’t, it’s just makeup. It’s makeup and it’s fun.” How amazing is that!? Joyce just proved that you don’t need to go under the knife to actually get a nose job!

Joyce continued on, talking about how the makeup looks she uses on the Kardashian gals starts trending almost immediately, “I remember doing a brown-chocolate eyeliner on Khloé for the Kim and Kanye week-of-wedding soirees. This is something that was around in the ‘90s. I was obsessed with it then and had dark matte lips on all the time. People would be like, ‘You look like you have sh*t on your lips.’ Now it’s become major. So you go through phases. I’m always changing things. When your girlfriends wear something or say a new slang word, they start adopting it too.” Wow, we are obsessed with Joyce and how talented she is!

What do you guys think of Joyce giving Khloe a nose job just by using makeup?

