Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Lacy Black Lingerie For La Perla Campaign

Courtesy of La Perla

Kendall Jenner’s in bloom! The supermodel comes to life, wearing nothing more than lingerie, in La Perla’s vibrant Pre-Fall 2017 campaign — and you can’t miss the psychedelic shoot.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is back as the face of La Perla with a seriously sexy campaign for the brand’s Fall 2017 collection — and she’s totally heating things up as she poses in nothing more than a lacy black bra and a matching pair of undies. Sure, she’s used to stripping down and showing off, but her campaign is seriously H-O-T. Not only are her sumptuous outfits seriously covetable, but the vibrant colors and shapes of the kaleidoscopic world of the English pop art garden truly come to life. Kendall rocked looks from the ready-to-wear, lingerie, and beachwear collections as she posed for famed photog duo Mert & Marcus, as oversized begonias, tulips and hibiscus bloomed behind her.

We can’t get enough of the partnership between Kendall and La Perla. Not only does she look amazing when she suits up in their sexy lingerie in both campaigns and on the runway, but she showed off one of the most memorable looks at the 2017 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1 when she sported the brand, leaving little to the imagination in her sheer, embellished gown — it was totally hot, and Kendall rocked the red carpet to perfection in the sultry silhouette.

The fashion is seriously fierce and her beauty routine was just as glam for the Pre-Fall campaign. Kendall slicked on a bold red lip that totally popped, all while bringing the blue background behind her to life. Check out all of the stunning images above and let us know if you love her latest shoot as much as we do.

