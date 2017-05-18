Karrueche Tran Flaunts Sexy Cleavage At 29th Birthday With Rumored BF Quavo

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Birthday, Karrueche Tran! The model celebrated her 29th birthday in New York City on May 17, while looking hotter than ever. And that’s not all — she also celebrated alongside her rumored new boyfriend, Quavo! Get all the details here.

Karrueche Tran, 29, looked incredible on her birthday, while celebrating in New York! She stepped out in the big city in a stunning yellow dress that flaunted her slender figure. While flashing her long legs and cleavage, she also added some fancy jewelry and a pair of cute shoes to her look for her big night at Socialista Lounge, where she partied with rumored new love interest, Quavo!

Rumor has it that Karrueche has been dating Quavo, 26, from the hip hop group Migos. And the rumor mill is going to go into hyperdrive, as he just stepped out with the lady on her special night! Her friends also showed up for the big event. “Karrueche started crying when she realized that all of her friends were there,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s great to see that Karrueche enjoyed herself on her birthday with people who care about her, especially following her rough relationship with Chris Brown, 28.

Interestingly, Chris happens to be good friends with Quavo, so this may lead to some drama. But Karrueche’s new man isn’t worried about it. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last April that Quavo is trying to be mature about the ordeal, but will stick up for his lady if need be. “Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex,” our insider revealed.

The source added that Quavo isn’t the least bit afraid of Chris. “Quavo is not afraid of anyone and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.” Let’s hope they can all remain on good terms especially since things are still heating up for Karrueche and Quavo!

