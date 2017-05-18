Johnny Depp Does Hilarious Donald Trump Impression & Admits He’d Do It On ‘SNL’

If Alec Baldwin hangs up his toupee and stops playing Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ at least they know who they can get to replace him: Johnny Depp! The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star busted out his killer impression on ‘Ellen’ before saying he’d happily bring it to ‘SNL!’

You can already picture the furious tweets President Donald Trump, 70, would fire off after seeing a pair of dueling Trumps on an episode of Saturday Night Live. Considering how Alec Baldwin, 59, gets Trump’s blood boiling whenever he shows up, just think how red the president’s face would get when seeing Johnny Depp, 53, do his flawless impression! Johnny gave a taste of what he could do when he sung by the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (airing May 18), impressing Ellen DeGeneres, 59, and the rest of the audience with his eerie imitation.

“I just love the fact that he’s unable, even worse than me, …to form a sentence, to formulate a sentence that becomes…vocabulary that actually works together,” the Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest star said. So, the key to a good Donald Trump impression is a mixture of arrogance and incoherence? That’s good to know. Ellen was so amazed that she compared it to Alec, the gold standard (or in this case, the orange standard) of Trump impressions.

“If [Alec] ever stopped doing [Trump], would you do it on Saturday Night Live?” Ellen asked. Johnny simply said “sure,” and revealed why he would gladly join the legendary sketch comedy series. “Basically, Alec’s done all the work and I can just copy him.” Very clever, Johnny. Here’s hoping he pops up on a future episode. Though, he actually might have to fight to get the part, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that when Alec finally stops portraying Trump, SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels, 72, would want Darrell Hammond, 61, to replace him.

While Ellen was marveled with Johnny’s Trump voice, the Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas star’s acting hasn’t always impressed all his peers. Jessica Chastain, 40, threw some major shade at Johnny when asked about the rumor that Johnny needs someone to feed him his lines while filming. “I guess my technique is working hard,” the Miss Sloane actress said. The eye roll was so fierce when she said that, before adding that she puts a little more effort in her craft, spending “weekends” and “entire days” working on memorizing her lines. The shade!

What do you think about Johnny’s Trump impression, HollywoodLifers? Do you want him to do it on Saturday Night Live?