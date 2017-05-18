Johnny Depp Reveals Craziest Place He’s Hooked Up With Someone Was In A Car Trunk

Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Johnny Depp got real with Ellen DeGeneres during a hilarious game of ‘Hot Seat!’ The star revealed insane secrets like his wild hook-up in an ‘enclosed’ car trunk, but you’ll never be able to guess which co-star he said was the best kisser!

Johnny Depp shocked everyone once again and revealed his most bizarre hook-up was in the trunk of a car! The 53 year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean star had such a good poker face when he showed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, we’ll never know if he was kidding or not! Ellen, 59, said he couldn’t be “serious, there’s no way,” but that was when Johnny revealed the insane part. The trunk was “enclosed” too! That wasn’t the only zany thing Johnny said during their hilarious game of “Hot Seat.”

When Ellen asked him what his favorite part of his body was, Johnny said it was the back of his head. “Have you seen it?” Ellen said and Johnny admitted he hadn’t. LOL! Ellen tried to get Johnny to reveal which of his many leading ladies was his favorite kisser, but he thought “Javier Bardem” was the best! Beyond the fun game, Johnny admitted he’d love to take over Alec Baldwin’s, 59, impression of President Donald Trump, 70, on Saturday Night Live. Alec has been killing it with his portrayal of the President, but obviously he’s super busy so maybe Johnny could start subbing in for him?

““I just love the fact that he’s [Trump] unable, even worse than me, …to form a sentence, to formulate a sentence that becomes…vocabulary that actually works together,” Johnny joked and then surprised everyone with a pretty spot-on impression of Trump. Johnny said that he’d totally borrow a few techniques from Alec’s Trump. “Basically, Alec’s done all the work and I can just copy him,” Johnny said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Johnny was honest with his answers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

