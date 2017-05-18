Gwen Stefani Rocks Sneakers With Blake Shelton’s Face On Them

Courtesy of Instagram

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can wear it on your feet? That’s exactly what Gwen Stefani did as she took to Instagram to show her affection for Blake Shelton with her custom pair of Vans. Would you wear your significant other’s face on your kicks?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong…and the songstress even found a new, unique way to proudly display her love for her man — on her feet! After this week’s episode of The Voice, where Gwen lost her last two remaining contestants, she made it clear that she’s rooting for Team Blake as she took to her Instagram Story to share an image of her legs in tiger-printed leggings — but it was her custom-made Vans that really caught our eye. Gwen rocked a pair of slip-on sneakers, but they aren’t your average pair of white Vans, (sorry, Damn Daniel). Instead, each sneaker featured Blake’s dreamy head, while the sides featured the classic black-and-white checkered Van print.

Blake is clearly a fan of Gwen’s sweet style choice, as the next picture she posted included their feet together as they relaxed and kicked their heels up. While Gwen rocked her custom-made kicks, Blake had on his signature cowboy boots. We love their eclectic style! Now there’s no denying the fact that Gwen is a major trendsetter, and we can’t get enough of her fierce fashion on The Voice. Whether she’s on stage performing, judging, or just killing it with her stellar street style, Gwen’s looks are always on our radar — but do you think her sweet, sentimental shoe choice is a trend that’s here to stay? While only time will tell, if you want a custom pair of Vans you can order them at the brand’s website for $75. An additional $10 fee applies if you want to include a personal photo.

Wat did you think of Gwen’s custom-made sneakers? Would you try this trend?

