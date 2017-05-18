‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale Recap: A Near-Death Experience Leads To 2 Shocking Exits

Courtesy of ABC

OMG! Another tragedy rocked Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on the May 18 season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ But that’s not all — TWO doctors also checked out of the hospital for good. To find out who, read our full recap here!

Eliza Minnick is finally gone! At least, she now seems to be. After causing a ton of controversy all season long, Bailey finally fired her at the end of the Season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy on May 18. Why? Because she tried blaming Richard for Stephanie and a little girl nearly dying in the hospital’s fire. Minnick said that if Stephanie had never been let back into the hospital (she was supposed to be taking part in counseling before returning to work), she would have never been taken hostage by the rapist. Well, Bailey quickly cut her off and said Stephanie saved the life of a little girl, and she’s not interested in managing a hospital full of robots — she’d rather teach real doctors. So after he rousing speech, Bailey fired Minnick and said there’s no place in the hospital for her any longer.

Stephanie, who was covered with severe burns after barely escaping that massive fire, also prepared to exit the hospital without a job. However, she didn’t get fired. Instead, she quit. When Richard told her it’d be a while before she was back in tip-top shape and in an OR, Stephanie said she had been in hospitals all her life, and she needs to start living life outside of them.

Elsewhere, Alex briefly talked about his situation with Jo, telling Meredith he didn’t have a chance to talk to Jo’s husband. But that was all that was said. And then, Alex disappeared. Jo was totally MIA this week, as she was last week. (We know Camilla Luddington was pregnant and recently gave birth in real life, but couldn’t they have explained her absence in a better way? Or how about at all?)

Meredith also told Riggs that Megan is alive, which he thought was a joke at first. But after practicing some deep breathing techniques, thanks to some help from Meredith, Riggs finally composed himself and showed some excitement. But then he felt bad when he realized what Megan’s return means for his relationship with Meredith. She refused to let him feel bad though, as she said if it was Derek that was alive, she would have already been racing to see him.

And speaking of Megan, we didn’t quite get to see her yet, but Owen and Amelia did make it to the base she landed at. We’ll just have to wait for Season 14 to witness their emotional reunion! Click here to see pics from Season 13!

