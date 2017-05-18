Can Frankie Grande get all of the applause? He sounds absolutely amazing on his new song ‘Queen,’ and the video is total eye candy, too. We caught up with him about his debut single, his sister Ariana’s reaction, and what he’s doing next!

There’s nothing Frankie Grande, 34, can’t do! His debut single “Queen” is everything we need right now, and you can watch the gorgeous visual above. “Inspiration for the song comes from my desire to share my influences with the world today,” he tells us. “People like David Bowie and Prince, who believed that glam rock was just a fun way of life, and separated it from sexuality and gender and just made it about fun and love. I wanted to share that with my fans and bring back that kind of love for glam.” Mission accomplished!

You’ll notice that the video, which was shot in just one take, challenges gender binaries. “I’m trying to separate — makeup doesn’t mean ‘gay,’ makeup doesn’t mean ‘woman,'” Frankie agrees. “I’m trying to strip it all down very simply, just showing that you can be a glam rocker. It’s letting that inner part of you shine out and I want to encourage everyone to be true to themselves, no matter how sparkly!” Love it. After you watch the video, check out the rest of our interview below!

IT'S OUT!!!!!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #buyqueenonitunes A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande) on May 17, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

After seeing and hearing this, we want more! Do you have additional songs, or even a full album on the horizon?

I’ve recorded another single! At this point, it’s just fun. I’m doing it because I love it and it’s fun, and if that turns into something bigger, that’s great! But for now, I’m just enjoying myself. Music has always been a part of my life, so it was only a matter of time and this felt right.

We don’t have to ask if Ariana has been supportive of the song, but did she say anything to you once she heard it?

She said it is the most “unapologetically Frankie thing” she’s ever seen, and she’s so proud! [Laughs] When she said it to me, I almost died. I was like, “Yay, thank you!” I cried at that.

So sweet. Would you two ever do a duet?

We’re in very different spectrums of the music world at the moment, but I think those two things can come together, absolutely! We’re family, anything’s possible. I feel like she could do anything, so yeah!

What can we expect from your live show in London at the end of the month?

Definitely a lot of rock. And Celebrity Big Brother will be incorporated into it! I’ll bring back a lot of that content. There will be a lot of U.K. Big Brother thrown into the show for my fans.

Most importantly: will there be glitter?

Of course there will be glitter! Don’t you worry about it.

Do you have plans for NYC or LA Pride?

For sure. I plan on being on a float in New York. I haven’t figured out LA yet, but anyone who wants me, I am ready to go. I want to shine bright for the LGBTQ community during this time.

And finally, who’s your current celebrity crush?

Oooh…it’s still Justin Bieber. Nothing’s changed. I don’t know that it will. I guess maybe I…no, that’s it. Justin Bieber.