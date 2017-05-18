‘Everything, Everything’ Review: You’ll Fall Instantly For This Romantic Teen Drama

‘Everything, Everything’ is, well, everything. The teen drama is a faithful adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s best-selling young adult novel and anchored by terrific performances by young Hollywood’s finest, Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson.

It’s hard to imagine living life where you could never go outside. Yes, never. Everything, Everything follows the story of a teenager named Maddy (Amandla Stenberg), who can’t leave her home because she suffers from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which makes her allergic to basically everything. Maddy yearns to go outside and just live, but fear always stops her. Her only friends are her mother (Anika Noni Rose) and her nurse, Carla (Ana de la Reguera). Everything begins to change when a boy named Olly (Nick Robinson) moves next door. Maddy and Olly form a close friendship by texting, and it soon turns into something more.

These two soon find themselves taking risks just to be in the same room with each other. Olly makes Maddy feel like she’s living outside, free of all the restrictions in her life. Their love story is one that will make you smile, and then cry just a few moments later. They’re that cute. Although the odds are against them, Maddy and Olly’s bond is one that refuses to die. Above all else, they have hope.

As someone who read and loved the book, I’m so happy with how the film adapted Nicola Yoon’s novel. The movie is almost exactly like the book, with no unexpected twists and turns for the sake of shock value. Nicola’s book is accompanied by gorgeous illustrations, which are incorporated into the movie.

Maddy and Olly are rich, engaging characters and played to perfection by Amandla and Nick. Their chemistry is phenomenal. Both of these young actors prove with their solid performances that they are two of the strongest of their generation. Amandla is no longer just Rue from The Hunger Games, she’s one powerful and talented leading lady. Oftentimes I’m bummed with the casting choices for my favorite book characters, but Amandla as Maddy Whittier is perfection. She transforms into Nicola’s beloved character.

Nick also embodies Olly Bright, the charismatic, smart, and passionate boy-next-door. He commands your attention in every single scene. He draws you in, and you are completely mesmerized. Nick shines so bright in this film. I know he’s going big places.

In addition, the movie features strong performances by Anika and Ana. The love story between Maddy and Olly is definitely the focus, but Maddy’s relationship with her mother is another pivotal storyline. Their mother-daughter relationship is one bound together by endless love, sacrifice, and shared pain.

Everything, Everything is a stellar coming-of-age story of love and inspiration. When the credits start rolling, I have no doubt that you’ll have a smile on your face. This teen drama is one you won’t soon forget. Going beyond your comfort zone is never easy, we all know that. But when you do, as Maddy and Olly did, you’ll find yourself in a world of hope and endless possibilities.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go see Everything, Everything? Let me know!