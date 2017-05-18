Trump Livid Over Special Counsel Investigation: Greatest ‘Witch Hunt’ Of A U.S. Politician

REX/Shutterstock

President Trump finally weighed in on the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the election. He called hiring former FBI Director Robert Mueller to continue the investigation a ‘witch hunt’ on — where else? — Twitter.

The president apparently found out that the investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election is moving forward, because he had his patented freak out session the next moment on Twitter. Donald Trump, 70, reacted poorly to the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the investigation on May 10. The appointment comes just one week after Trump fired James Comey, temporarily halting the proceedings. Oh, rats! His Twitter rant was one for the record books:

“With all the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel [sic] appointed!” he tweeted. “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” The first tweet, about Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama’s allegedly “illegal acts”, was strangely deleted and reposted three hours later. What gives? The tweets came shortly after Fox and Friends (one of Trump’s favorite programs) hosts mused that there was no investigation or call for impeachment when the IRS looked into alleged “corruption” at the Clinton foundation.

Well, there was no impeachment because Hillary was not president. And Bill Clinton‘s presidency ended in 2001. Solves that question! As for an IRS investigation, the entire reason the alleged scandal came to light was because Republicans called for an investigation! Sixty four House Republicans sent a letter to the IRS, FBI, and FTC alleging that the Clinton Foundation was “lawless” in July 2016.” There were no charges that came of that investigation. The Fox and Friends comment is baffling. We challenge anyone to provide any evidence that there were illegal acts during the Obama administration.

As for the Russia investigation being the greatest “witch hunt of a politician” in this country’s history, it’s apparent that Trump needs a history lesson — or to even look a few months back to the presidential election. Hillary was slammed left and right for anything and everything. Comey made the shocking decision to publicly announce in a press conference just days before the November 8 election that the bureau had received more evidence into her investigation over her private email server, a statement that likely lost her the election. In contrast, Comey had refused to divulge information about Trump’s investigation because it’s an open case.

In the 1980s and 1990s, former President Clinton was investigated by the FBI for a failed real estate development, Whitewater Development Corporation, that he invested in in Arkansas. He, among others connected to Whitewater, were suspected of mismanaging funds and allegedly firing White House officials to make room for Clinton friends. Three separate investigations cleared him for any criminal conduct. So no, Trump’s investigation is not the most unfair in United States history.

