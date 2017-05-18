Chris Cornell Dead: Soundgarden Singer Tragically Dies Unexpectedly At 52

Chris Cornell, the grunge rocker who fronted the band Soundgarden, is dead at the age of 52, his rep confirmed. He died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Chris Cornell tragically died in Detroit on May 17 at just 52 years old. The Soundgarden rocker’s rep confirmed the news on the morning of May 18. “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” Chris’ rep said in a statement to CNN. “They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that privacy be respected at this time.”

The 52-year-old played a show with Soundgarden in Detroit on May 17 — he even tweeted about his excitement for the show at 8:06 p.m. that night. However, after the show, when a friend went to check on him, they found him dead on the bathroom floor, according to WXYZ Detroit. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene, and the details surrounding his unexpected death are still being examined.

Chris helped form Soundgarden in 1984, and they quickly became an influential group in grunge music. They broke up in 1997, but came back together in 2010 to release a new album, and have been touring together on and off in recent years. Chris was also a member of the band Audioslave, which formed in 2001 and broke up in 2007. In the months before Chris’ death, the band was discussing a possible reunion. In addition to his work with the groups, Chris also released five solo albums throughout his career.

Chris was married twice. First, he wed Susan Silver, his manager, and they had a daughter named Lillian in 2000. After the divorce in 2004, he married Vicky Karayiannis, and they welcomed a daughter, Toni, in 2004 and son, Christopher, in December 2005.

