Chris Cornell’s Cause Of Death: Soundgarden Singer Committed Suicide

Just 24 hours after we learned that Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died, we now learned that he hung himself. The singer, 52, took his own life after he performed a concert in Detroit on May 17.

Chris Cornell committed suicide on May 17 in Detroit by hanging himself, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office [via, TMZ, May 18]. The lead singer of Soundgarden was 52-years-old when he took his own life.

A full autopsy, including toxicology reports, have not yet been completed. The singer was found inside his hotel bathroom at the MGM Grand [Detroit] at 12:05 AM, May 18. Prior to killing himself, Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, reportedly became concerned when she could not reach him after the show. That’s when she allegedly asked someone to call hotel security. TMZ has confirmed with police that a family friend had to force his way into Cornell’s hotel room, where he then found him with a band around his neck.

Vicky reportedly claimed that the singer was not depressed or in a suicidal state before his tragic death. Cornell’s wife reportedly spoke with him during soundcheck before his show in Detroit, and allegedly insisted that he was not in a state of suicide then either.

Cornell’s rep confirmed the news just hours after his death. He released the following statement: “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” Cornell’s rep told CNN. “They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that privacy be respected at this time.”

On the morning after [May 18] Chris hung himself, Vicky reportedly told friends that he was devoted to his three kids. The singer had his first child, a daughter, Lillian Jean Cornell, with his first wife, Susan Silver in 2000. He and Vicky have two children together — Toni and Christopher Nicholas Cornell.

