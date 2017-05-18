‘Chicago PD’ Season 5 Will Be A ‘Very Different’ Show — Who’s Leaving?

Image Courtesy of NBC

Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago’ shows ended with a bang this year, and the stars of ‘Chicago P.D.’ are prepping for some major changes. Could that mean one of the key cast members are leaving? Warning: spoilers from the season 4 finale ahead.



How do they move forward from that shocking ending? Chicago P.D.‘s season four finale featured Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) accepting a job with Counterterrorism department in New York — and by accepted, I mean she was forced out. The episode ended with a cliffhanger; Lindsay standing on a bridge, ignoring Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer)’s call. Will she go to meet him and the gang at Molly’s? Will she even say goodbye to them? Or will she just go to NYC?

“It’s going to be a very different season,” Jason Beghe, 57, told Us magazine about what’s next. “We have a new showrunner, new writers, they are still hiring them. Then we will start creating ideas. It’s too early to tell [what will happen next].” When the show returns for season five, creator Matt Olmstead will depart as showrunner; Law & Order: SVU’s executive producer Rick Eid will replace him. But is he the only one leaving? Many believe that Sophia will also be done with the shows. Ahead of the finale, she took to Twitter to reveal she was on vacation and wasn’t planning on answering any questions:

Lovely, well meaning humans. Please allow me to enjoy 2.5 days of vacation abroad & don't "go out hunting for" me. I say that with love. 🙏🏼 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sophia will return to the show?

