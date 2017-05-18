Cher Champions Millennials To Take Over Government: Let The ‘Old People Die’

Courtesy of Billboard

Cher doesn’t hold back, especially when it comes to the current political climate! Prior to receiving her ‘Icon Award’ at the Billboard Music Awards, Cher revealed that she believes the future of American relies on millennials!

On May 21, a day after her 71st birthday, Cher, will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, marking her first award show gig in 15 years. Before the event, Cher chatted with Billboard about her impeccable, legendary career and even shared some fighting words for Donald Trump. The “Believe” singer with a signature manly contralto told the outlet, “The president is cheating and getting away with it, and using the White House to make money, and he’s going to take health care away from people, and people are going die. It’s outrageous. You feel like you’re screaming ‘Fire!’ and no one’s listening.”

Cher, who frequently tweets her own thoughts about the political climate, continued, “The Democrats f****d up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is. You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party.” Cher heavily campaigned for Hillary Clinton leading up to the 2016 election, traveling to Miami, Michigan, and Boston. Cher was with Clinton and a slew of her celebrity fans the evening of the election and was spotted crying alongside Katy Perry and Lady Gaga after Trump claimed victory.

“I told Hillary [Clinton] she should have a group of millennials give their ideas about government,” Cher said, also sharing that she often has to hide her cellphone to avoid lashing out at the president on Twitter. “Twitter is like a drug. It creeps into your life, and you have to say, ‘Time to put a stop to this. I’m a grown-up.”

Not only is Cher set to received the Icon Award at the BBMAs, but she will also be performing her hit “Believe.” You can catch all the action on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 8 PM PT and come to HollywoodLife.com for all your Billboard Music Award coverage!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the BBMAs and Cher’s performance? Let us know!

