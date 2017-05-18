Courtesy of Instagram

It’s the ‘Idol’ reunion we never knew we wanted! Carrie Underwood and Paula Abdul ran into each other on May 17 and posed for a sweet photo together, and now we’re dying. It feels like 2005 all over again!

Carrie Underwood, 34, made an appearance at The Total Package Tour in Nashville on May 17, where she happened to run into an old friend who helped make her famous! Paula Abdul, 54, who was a judge on American Idol for eight seasons, performed at the tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, so Carrie decided to say hey! Paula took to Instagram to post the photo of herself with Carrie, where they both looked ecstatic to see each other. She captioned the pic, “So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight. So proud of your journey.”

Carrie posted the same photo on her own Instagram page with the caption: “Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!” The country star smiled for the camera as Paula gave her a sweet hug. They both look like they haven’t aged a day since we saw them on the reality singing competition together in 2005. The reunion comes 12 years after Carrie competed on American Idol. As you already know, Carrie came a long way on the series and ended up winning! Ever since, she’s made herself into one of the biggest sensations in the history of music, so it’s no wonder that Paula is so proud!

We can only wonder what Carrie and Paula discussed at the event! Maybe Paula is giving the singer some advice about being an American Idol judge? We discovered on May 11 that Carrie could find herself behind the judge’s table on ABC’s reboot of Idol, so some words of wisdom from Paula would probably be helpful!

“The Voice is not taking the return of American Idol lightly and wants to lock down some big names to be exclusive to their show — one name that The Voice wants as their future coach is Carrie Underwood,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The problem is that American Idol wants her as well. So she is in the driver’s seat and can really choose her destiny when it comes to doing one of the shows or not. Let the bidding war begin.”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Carrie Underwood reunite with Paula Abdul? Send us your thoughts below!

