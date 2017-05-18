Cardi B & OffSet: Why She’s Hesitant To Make Romance Official At The BET Awards

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Will they or won’t they?! The BET Awards are the perfect place for Cardi B and Offset to make their red carpet debut as a couple. However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cardi is a bit unsure if she wants attend the awards show as a couple! Trouble in paradise?

Breathe! — There’s nothing but love in Cardi B, 24, and Offset‘s world. The Migos rapper, [aka, Kiari Cephus, 22] and the female rapper have been going strong! However, “Cardi B is going back and forth on if she and Offset should walk the red carpet together at the BET Awards,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com.

Here’s why — “She wants them to make it official,” our insider said. But, “she’s also worried that if they walk the carpet together, it could take the shine away from her career.” What?

It’s no secret that Cardi is all about her music career, and the 2017 BET Awards will be a big night for her. When she found out that she was nominated for two awards — Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist — she went nuts! On May 15, Cardi posted a video to Twitter where she twerked in nothing but a towel after she learned the news! She even broke down to tears when she shared her excitement on Instagram.

Like we said, Cardi B and Offset have yet to confirm their romance. So, if the pair decides to attend the BET Awards together, it will mark their first red carpet appearance as a couple. “She just can’t decide,” our source said, when it comes down to walking the carpet as a solo artist or one half of the Cardi/Offset romance.

We’re hoping that Cardi decides to attend the show with her man, because he’s been extremely supportive of her career. When Cardi was nominated for two BET awards, we learned that “he sent her a ridiculous bouquet of flowers with a congratulations card inside and a bottle of Dom.” Offset knows how hard she’s worked and he couldn’t be happier for her!

Cardi B and Offset first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since. The pair just released the official music video [May 16] for their latest collaboration, “Lick”. You can watch it, right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi B and Offset will hit the red carpet?

