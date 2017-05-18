Times Square: 1 Dead & 19 Injured After Car Rams Into Pedestrians — See Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

A speeding car plowed down innocent pedestrians in New York City on May 18. According to reports, 19 people were injured in the crash and 1 has been confirmed dead. The driver of the vehicle is currently in custody. Get the tragic details.

A speeding car jumped a curb in New York City on May 18, and mowed down innocent pedestrians. There are at least 19 injured and 1 dead. At least one individual hit by the vehicle was a young child, according to reports. Disturbing photos [in the gallery above] show New Yorkers lying in the middle of the street after being hit by the car.

“It’s a vehicle collision with multiple pedestrian struck and the incident happened around 12 noon today on West 42nd st and 2nd Ave,” NYPD PIO, Officer Magoolaghan told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The driver is in custody and we’re still investigating. At this time we know that they’re 13 people injured and and one dead and the driver is a 26-year-old male who is in custody.” The driver, who was reportedly traveling with a suspended license, allegedly appeared intoxicated.

“The suspect in custody hasn’t been charged with any crimes yet and we’ve not ID’d him,” NYPD informed us. The officer also noted that “whatever people have seen on Twitter about his [the suspect’s] name is not from NYPD. We have not released those details.”

Police have also revealed that the crash was not an act of terror.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver attempted to flee the crash. Good samaritans rushed to help the victims, while about a dozen police officers ran after the suspect and arrested him. The suspect allegedly attempted to punch one officer in the face.

The vehicle — a maroon Honda — was seen wedged up against a pole at a 40 degree angle on the sidewalk. After the crash, the vehicle was smoking in the street and firefighters had to water it down.

The Honda vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the street for multiple blocks before it crashed into the innocent pedestrians, according to an eye witness who spoke to ABC News.

Another witness described the crash as “chaos,” while multiple victims laid on the ground unconscious, with blood coming out of their heads. People were desperately trying to run out of the vehicles way as it came crashing into the crowds of people, the witness continued.

The crash occured on 7th avenue and 45th street in Times Square, which is an extremely crowded tourist area. New Yorkers and visitors flock to the busy area, especially during the start of the summer season.

Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/obgHGGs7Td — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 18, 2017

Scene looking downtown within #timessquare where vehicle rammed pedestrians on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/8s6Bd2dv6T — David Rhodes (@davidgrayrhodes) May 18, 2017

Mayor, Bill de Blasio, 56, and Governor Andrew Cuomo, 59, are headed to the scene of the crime. White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, 45, tweeted that President Donald Trump, 70, has been made aware of the tragic crash.

This story is still developing…

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.