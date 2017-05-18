Cannes Film Festival Best Beauty: Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival is off to an amazing start & we saw so many stunning looks from of our fave celebs like Bella Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski. We loved all of these looks & we can’t decide who had the best beauty, what do you think? VOTE.

From bold red lips to old Hollywood waves, the 2017 Cannes Film Festival has been packed with some of the most gorgeous looks we’ve ever seen. The hair, makeup, and dresses are always the best at Cannes and it’s the most glamorous red carpet, ever. Some of our favorite looks came from Bella Hadid, 20, Emily Ratajkowski, 25, Adriana Lima, 35, and Lily-Rose Depp, 17, to name a few. We loved all of these looks so much and we can’t decide who had the best beauty. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Bella looked so old-Hollywood glam as she swept her short little bob into gorgeous, tousled waves and added a subtle cat eye, with barely any other makeup, going for a very natural look. Her gorgeous makeup was done by Dior stylist, Sabrina Bedrani, using only Dior makeup, of course. Her hair was done by Jennifer Yepez, and it was perfect. We loved her entire look — did you?

Emily shocked us all when she showed up on the carpet with bangs, but she pulled them off to perfection. Her hair was done by Jennifer Yepez, as well, and she added brow-length bangs to her slicked back ballerina bun on the top of her head. She also added a thick and sexy cat eye, topping the look off with an incredible bejeweled necklace. Some of our other fave looks came from Adriana, who rocked a bold red lip, and Lily who donned loose, effortless waves.

We love all of these looks & we can’t decide who had the best beauty! What do you think? VOTE above!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.