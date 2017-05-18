‘Empire’s Bryshere Y. Gray Hopes Taylor Swift Loves ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Performance: Watch

Bryshere Y. Gray is about to make your day! He EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com why he chose Taylor Swift’s ‘Never Getting Back Together’ for his ‘Lip Sync Battle’ performance! He couldn’t help but gush over the singer & admitted the ONE thing he wants her to do if she sees his performance!

Bryshere Y. Gray, 23, can’t wait for you to see him rock the stage on the May 18 episode of Lip Sync Battle! He and Rumer Willis, 28, are set to wow the crowd on Thursday night, and HollywoodLife.com has all of the exciting details straight from the Empire co-stars. Surprise! — Yes, we chatted with Rumer too!

When you tune into Lip Sync Battle — as seen in the teaser above — Bryshere will treat viewers to his own spin on Taylor Swift‘s “Never Getting Back Together”. Although he’s excited for the world to see him in a onesie and blonde wig, he wants one thing out of his performance. “What I hope that Taylor takes away from this… I hope she retweets it! If she could retweet it, then it would go everywhere!” Are you reading this, Tay?

As for why Bryshere chose the catchy hit? — “I think because that song is so impactful to the world and the song is so big for the culture,” he explained. “It went so viral with her doing it that I felt that it would reach the fans that I want to reach!” Awe! The actor went on to brag about how much fun he had on set with the crew.

And, like we said, Rumer will make an appearance on the show. So we had to ask him what it was like to compete with the actress on Lip Sync Battle. “The beautiful, the beautiful, well known and respected Rumer, she is just so dope!”, Bryshere raved. “Rumer, I love working with her. I was so excited to hear that I was going to compete against her. I was like, ‘Oh My God, I just fell in love with her on set [of Empire]!’ She is a great friend, she is phenomenal!” Amazing!

Then, when we EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Rumer — at NAMI and Philosophy’s Third Annual Hope & Grace Luncheon at Fig & Olive, May 17 — she had nothing but good things to say. “It was so crazy!”, she said about filming Lip Sync Battle with her co-star. “It was so fun and I really just had such a great time… I hope that everyone enjoys it!” Honestly, Rumer, we don’t think it’s possible for anyone not to enjoy it! Check out this clip [below] of Rumer’s rendition of Blu Cantrell’s “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)”.

Be sure to tune into Lip Sync Battle when Bryshere and Rumer battle it out to their favorite artists on May 18 at 10 PM ET on Spike!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the teaser clip, above?