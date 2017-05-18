Brad Pitt ‘Devastated & In Shock’ After Tragic Deaths Of Friends Chris Cornell & Brad Grey

REX/Shutterstock

Gone too soon. Chris Cornell and Brad Grey’s untimely deaths have rattled many, including Brad Pitt who is ‘devastated’ over the passing of his dear friends. The actor is mourning after hearing the tragic news and he’s reportedly still ‘in shock.’

When it rains, it pours. Brad Pitt, 53, is heartbroken after two of his good friends died within the same week. Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell, 52, was found dead in his hotel room after he performed a concert in Detroit on May 17, and Brad Grey also tragically died of cancer around the same time, at just 59-years-old. “[Brad] is devastated and in shock,” a source tells E! News. “He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.” The Allied actor formed a close bond with the stars, making it even harder to process both sudden deaths.

“With Brad Grey, Brad Pitt was one of the few people who knew he was sick,” the insider continued. “Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn’t even get that long. He was gone way too soon.” The former head of Paramount Pictures, who ran the company for 12 years, was surrounded by his loved ones when he died at his Holmby Hills, Calif. home. They revealed that his cause of death was cancer. To celebrate his beautiful life and accomplishments, his family said there’ll be a private funeral later this week and a memorial service to look forward to as well.

As far as Cornell goes, the singer reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office. He was sadly found in a bathroom at the MGM Grand at 12:05 AM, and there’s been no word of a possible note left behind. Toxicology reports and a full autopsy still need to be completed. Cornell’s rep confirmed his tragic death.

Looking ahead, Brad is taking some time to heal. Despite the circumstances, his bond with Cornell and Grey will never be broken. Pitt’s daughter Zahara attended Cornell’s daughter Toni‘s sixth birthday in 2010, so their families were very close. We’re keeping them all in our thoughts!

