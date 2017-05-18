T.I.: How Bernice Burgos Plans To Steal Spotlight From Tiny During Comeback Show

Courtesy of Instagram

As if tensions between Tiny and Bernice Burgos couldn’t get any worse, now T.I.’s new GF is gunning for his ex’s career. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she plans on stealing the spotlight during the Xscape singer’s comeback performance.

Better grab some popcorn, this feud between Tiny, 41, and Bernice Burgos is far from over. T.I.‘s, 36, new girlfriend has her next move all planned out, and it starts with Tiny’s upcoming performance. “Bernice is working on getting a booking for Essence Music Festival next month,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she found out that Tiny’s group Xscape is set to perform there, she started scheming and thinking of all the ways to get herself booked. Bernice might even host a party the same night as Tiny’s show. She’s plotting all the ways to steal the spotlight.” YIKES!

Girls can be so damn catty, but Tiny usually does a good job of putting on a strong face around Bernice. At this point she’s just so sick of seeing T.I.’s side piece everywhere she goes. The singer really tried to extend an olive brach to her soon-to-be ex-husband by celebrating Major‘s 9th birthday together. Everything was going smoothly between the estranged couple until the “Whatever You Like” rapper pulled out presents from Bernice and gave them to his son right in front of Tiny. That’s when “all hell broke loose” and her heart shattered into a million pieces.

Unfortunately, Tiny was brought to tears once again when she found out how much T.I.’s been spending on Bernice. Tiny made the heartbreaking discovery at Kandi Burruss’ birthday on May 17. “It was so much fun — but that fun was short lived,” a different insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny just got her and TIP’s credit card statement and when she opened it she just started shaking and crying!” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice will follow-through with her plan to steal the spotlight from Tiny?

