T.I. & Tiny: Bernice Burgos Swears She’s Not A ‘Homewrecker’ — I Love Him

Don’t get it twisted! Haters keep surfacing to blast Bernice Burgos because she’s T.I.’s main squeeze. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s tired of being called a homewrecker! Bernice swears her feelings for TIP are true.

Bernice Burgos, 37, is sick and tired of being labeled, especially now that she’s romantically linked to T.I., 36. The model has been facing her fair share of trolls via social media, with many of them calling her names and accusing her of getting involved with a married man. Now, she’s ready to set the story straight and tell the world once and for all that she didn’t split up Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and TIP. “Bernice is over people saying she’s a homewrecker and she’s equally tired of Tiny trashing her in the press,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “TIP told Bernice a long time ago that he and Tiny’s marriage was over.” No harm, no foul?

“They were just hanging in there together to raise their kids. That’s it. No love,” our insider explained. “No hankie panky. Bernice would never knowingly get involved with another man who’s married and still sleeping with his wife. TIP told her he doesn’t desire Tiny sexually when they first began hooking up and she took him at his word. Bernice loves TIP. She doesn’t care about his money or fame. You see she’s not out there doing the most and trying to come up off his fame. She loves him because he treats her well, makes her smile and honors her like she’s his queen.”

The “Whatever You Like” rapper and his new boo have been the talk of the town. Even though many speculated Bernice had something to do with his split, Tiny confirmed that she was a non-factor on the Wendy Williams show. Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they seemingly rekindled their romance before parting ways again and now TIP and Bernice are heating up!

Bernice and T.I. were spotted partying at New York’s ACES on May 11, further fueling romance rumors. Tiny is doing her best to stay strong, but his new fling is causing her some grief. Another source revealed, “She wants TIP gone, but it’s not cut and dry. She was with him for 15 years.”

