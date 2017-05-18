Suns out, buns out! Bernice Burgos put her sizzling bikini-clad body on full display on May 18, strutting her stuff by the pool. Leaving little to the imagination, T.I.’s new girlfriend rocked a two-piece that hugged all the right places!

Hot to trot! Bernice Burgos, 37, soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini on May 18, giving fans a peek at her curvy physique via social media. Showing off her backside in barely there tie-up bottoms, T.I.‘s, 36, alleged new girlfriend sent hearts racing while modeling her two piece. She was all smiles, opting for a chic white cap during her mini vacay. Bernice even showed off her lean six-pack abs while hanging out with her friends. It looks like things are really heating up between her and the rapper, however the couple unfortunately caused major drama at his home quarters!

T.I. and his former flame Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, recently celebrated their son Major‘s 9th birthday, and the fun-filled party quickly took an unfortunate turn when the gifts were opened. “Things started out really well at the birthday dinner, no arguing and it was nothing but love,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But then, all hell broke loose when the presents came out. Bernice bought a bunch of gifts for Major, and T.I. had the nerve to give them out right in front of Tiny. Bernice wasn’t even there but T.I. still managed to throw her in Tiny’s face.”

Both exes are still moving on with their own lives and he’s going the extra mile to impress his new leading lady, buying her the best manicures, pedicures and more. “When it comes to Bernice, TIP shares no expense,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He spent about a million dollars on her already. He got her a car, he pays for her apartment when she comes to visit him in Atlanta, and when she’s 30,000 feet up, you already know he’s got her in first class.” Cha-ching!

After six seasons, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle is officially coming to an end. However, it looks like the former Xscape songstress has already found herself a new reality show gig, teasing the possibility while filming alongside Brandi Boyd, 32, on May 12. Fans have their fingers crossed!

