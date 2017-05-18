Ben Higgins Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Lauren Bushnell Split: It Was ‘Hard To Say Goodbye’

REX/Shutterstock

‘Bachelor’ couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called it quits and the wounds from their split may last for a while. Ben recently revealed that his heartache is still ‘very fresh’ and it was ‘hard to say goodbye’ to his fiancee.

“Just to be as politically correct as possible and to also be as truthful as possible, Lauren [Bushnell] will always be one of my best friends,” Ben Higgins, 29, told E! News after he and his 27-year-old fiancee made an announcement on May 15 that they had split. “It’s [a relationship] where I learned a lot about myself; I think she learned a lot about herself. Obviously, she knows me better than anybody else that has gone through this experience, and really probably anybody else in the world. It’s tough.”

“It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe was the one for you,” the Bachelor star said of the “very fresh” heartache he’s dealing with post-split.

“I think mutually Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult,” Ben said. “I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was—for some reason—slipping away, and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there. So it was a long time coming but it wasn’t necessarily like we dragged it out.”

Ben went on to say that he thinks he and Lauren can both have fulfilling lives even though they are no longer together. “I am a little confused, a little lost, but I’m doing alright,” he said. “Life is going to be good and I know that from past experiences, any type of brokenness… Often times those situations can be turned into be a beautiful thing. I think that’s what’s going to happen here and that’s what I’m confident in today.” “I believe that Lauren and I both will come out of this with a whole new season that is going to be very good for the both of us,” he added.

Ben will be working on an interior design project throughout the first season of his new podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti, as he revealed Lauren took the majority of their furniture with her when she moved to Los Angeles in April. An insider told E! News that Lauren returned to the West Coast to advance her career in blogging. “Lauren is now focusing on herself and her brand, and is not currently pursuing the dating scene,” the insider said.

