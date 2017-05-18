Bella Hadid Fondles Emily Ratajkowski’s Breasts In Raunchy New Cannes Video

Ooh la la! Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Baldwin got a little naughty on a yacht after a glamorous day on the red carpet in Cannes! The girls will totally make you laugh as they goofed off and danced the night away!

Bella Hadid, 20, and Emily Ratajkowski, 25 blew off some major steam with Hailey Baldwin, 20, on May 17. The ladies had a ball aboard a luxury yacht in Cannes where Bella was ALL over Emily and grabbed Em’s breasts as they danced. The Gone Girl star clearly thought it was hilarious and clearly could not keep it together because she immediately broke down laughing. She even captioned the video, “she loves me,” when she shared it on Instagram. Bella, Emily, and Hailey all opted for some comfier outfits after their busy day prepping for the red carpet. Bella and Emily rocked off-the-shoulder tops while Hailey kept it totally chill in a hooded sweatshirt.

All three girls wowed earlier on Wednesday, May 17 on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Bella had a little wardrobe malfunction in her stunning strapless satin gown in pale pink. The daring slit accidentally offered everyone a glimpse of Bella’s underwear, but the supermodel totally handled the moment like a pro and laughed it off. We’re still utterly obsessed with her look anyway!

Emily stunned on the carpet too in a golden silk number that she accessorized with an enormous statement necklace that definitely had some of the biggest gems we’ve ever seen! That wasn’t the only look the model sported during the day! Emily also showed off her incredible summer body in a fabulous strapped turquoise bikini. She kept her daytime look simple with just some golden hoop earrings and circular sunglasses. We cannot wait to see what other beautiful looks they’ll wear at Cannes!

