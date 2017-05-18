REX/Shutterstock

Prepare to feel extremely old. Almost overnight, Angelina Jolie’s kids have grown up to become hip teenagers with their own sense of unique style. Zahara and Pax still rely on their mother’s money though, and spent a great deal of it at Fred Segal.

Remember the good ol’ days when your parents paid for everything? Zahara, 12, and Pax, 13, are still living in those blissful teenage years when money just magically appeared at the front of the register. Treating her children to a lavish shopping spree, Angelina Jolie stepped out in West Hollywood on May 18 to drop a whole wad of cash at Fred Segal. Pax exited the store with TWO full bags filled to the brim with clothes while Angie walked behind him holding nothing but a cup of coffee. Talk about a selfless deed! Zahara carried a small paper bag on her way to the car, leaving her older brother to do all the heavy lifting. SEE PICS OF THEIR SHOPPING SPREE HERE.

Angie’s kids have grown up right in front of our eyes, yet we still can’t believe how quickly the years flew by. At 13 years old, Pax is at that age where he’s discovering all his interests and developing his personal identity. Clearly girls are on his mind as he wore a black sweatshirt with Playboy written across it in neon blue letters on the shopping spree with his mother. Everyone knows the actress isn’t a regular mom — she’s a cool mom who wants her son to develop a unique and trendy sense of style.

If we had to pick the most stylish of the bunch, our vote would most likely go towards Shiloh for obvious reasons. Firstly, she’s a total tomboy who isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion. Back in 2010, the First They Killed My Father director revealed that her daughter ONLY gravitated towards boy clothes. “She likes to wear boys’ everything,” she said to Vanity Fair. “She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

HollywoodLifers, how much money do you think Angie spent at Fred Segal with her kids?

