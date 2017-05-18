Amber Rose Slams Tyga: Ever Since You Left Blac Chyna, ‘Your Music Has Been Trash’

REX/Shutterstock, FameFlyNet

Shots fired! Amber Rose has gone OFF on Tyga, saying that his music has been total crap ever since he left her bestie Blac Chyna for Kylie Jenner. We’ve got her scathing message, right here.

Oh SNAP! Amber Rose was in a MOOD on May 17, when she decided to air her thoughts on Twitter. Out of nowhere she decided to pick a fight with Tyga, 27, and she made it super personal about his music. In an epic tweet she wrote, “Dear @ Tyga ever since left @ BLACCHYNA your music has been (emoji’s of someone dumping trash in a bucket), it’s always been trash just more than usual.”OUCH! The “Ayo” rapper was engaged to her best pal Blac Chyna, 29, back in 2012 and they even have a four-year-old son King Cairo, but he ended up falling for reality star Kylie Jenner, 19, and dumped Chy in 2014.

Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been 🚮🚮🚮 it's always been trash just more than usual. #muva — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) May 18, 2017

Well, Tyga’s music career was on the upswing back in 2011 when he and Chyna first hooked up and looked so promising with his biggest hit coming in 2012 with “Rack City.” Fans totally agreed with Amber, adding comments like “Exactly! No shade, but I legitimately haven’t heard any music from him in a long time. And I’m okay with that,” as well as, “He still makes music?” HAH! Many just posted memes of how they were kicking back and loving the tea, waiting to see if Tyga ends up coming for her after Amber’s epic shade.

We both got hacked fuck it #safeword @cthagod 😩 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 17, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

About an hour after the tweet went up, Amber coyly claimed she was hacked in an Instagram video with Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God. She deadpanned, “Damn, I think my Twitter got hacked,” as he added, “I think mine got hacked too, but I’m going to tell you something…Tyga’s music IS trash,” which totally made her laugh! Hmmm….the way she played it off makes it seem like she wasn’t really a victim after all! While Kylie’s ex can brush off Amber’s shade, a burn from someone as powerful and respected in the hip hop world as Charlamagne has got to be a HUGE bruise to Tyga’s ego.

