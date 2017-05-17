‘Chicago Fire’ Boss On Season 6 Focus After Tragic End — Plus, Who Survived?

Image Courtesy of NBC

Following that finale, it’s tough to even think of what’s next. Showrunner and co-creator of the show, Derek Haas, already has a plan… but it may not be what you want. Brace yourselves, ‘Chicago Fire’ fans.

“The overall theme of every season has been ‘family.’ I think this next season will focus on some internal firehouse family conflicts,” Derek Haas revealed to THR about what’s coming after the explosive (pun intended) Chicago Fire ending, leaving the fate of Casey (Jesse Spencer), Mouch (Christian Stolte), Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Herrmann (David Eidenberg) all up in the air. The finale also introduced a whole new batch of drama, specifically between Casey and Dawson. The firehouse’s happy couple hit a bumpy road in their marriage when her dad came to stay with them, and really got in Casey’s way.

“It felt like new marriage tension,” Derek said on their issues. “I think most people can relate to tension between their significant others and their parents. A molehill more than a mountain, though.”At the end of the episode, in what he assumed were the last few moments of his life, Casey got on his walkie and told his wife she was his “miracle” and that he loved her. You can watch that tear-jerking moment below.

Mouch was also inside and seemingly passed out — Herrmann actually thought he was having a heart attack, so we’re still unsure if either one of them will survive. “We left Mouch in a very dire situation at the end of the season,” Derek said. “His fate is in jeopardy and we will have to see what the premiere episode of season six brings.” Season six will also pick up “immediately” after the factory fire.

As for Severide, well, I wouldn’t be too worried. He was also stuck in the factory, but when asked about a future for Severide and Stella, Derek admitted, “I think he and Stella will get closer in season six, but not the way people might think.” I mean, they can’t kill of Severide after his girlfriend just died, right?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think survived the Chicago Fire finale?

