Princess Mako: Get To Know The Royal Who’s Giving Up Her Crown To Get Married

Imagine that you had to choose between love and royalty? Princess Mako, 25, of Japan made that tough choice on May 17, and she followed her heart. She will officially give up her crown to marry her college sweetheart! Here’s 5 key things to know about her!

Some people long for royalty, while others dream of love! In Princess Mako‘s case, she chose option two. Japan’s Princess, 25, will officially give up her crown in the name of love when she marries, Kei Komuro, 25. Get to know the young woman who’s caused quite the shakeup in Japan.

1. Princess Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito.

She is actually the first grandchild of the Emperor, 83.

2. Princess Mako will marry her college sweetheart.

She and Kei Komuro are reportedly in the planning stages of becoming engaged, according to CNN. Once she marries Komuro, she will officially become a commoner [a person without rank or title]. In Japan, men are allowed to marry commoners and still keep their titles. However, it is not the same for women. In fact, the Emperor actually became the first Japanese royal to marry a commoner.

While some didn’t favor her decision, Princess Mako wasn’t the only woman in her family who chose to give up her crown for love. The princess’ aunt, Sayako Kuroda, did the same after she married commoner, Yoshiki Kuroda in 2005.

3. Princess Mako and Kei Komuro’s love story isn’t as royal as you’d think.

The pair met while they attended a study-abroad event at a restaurant in Shibuya [a district in Tokyo] about five years ago, as reported by NHK TV. They both reportedly received their undergraduate degrees at a university in Tokyo. Komuro — who works at a law firm — is actually a royal… kind of. He once starred in a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa, where he was named the “Prince of the Sea.” So, that’s about as royal as he gets.

4. Even if Princess Mako didn’t marry Komuro, she could never take the Emperor’s place.

In summer 2016, the Emperor expressed concern that his age may affect his ability to rule. Nonetheless, according to a centuries old law in Japan, only men can ascend to the throne. Therefore, Princess Mako could never rule.

5. Princess Mako is often compared to Kate Middleton.

Aside from the whole princess part of her life, she is very accomplished. Both she and Kate have art degrees! Princess Mako received her Master’s degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies from the University of Leicester in Leicester, England in 2016. She lived amongst the other students just like any other individual attending university.

