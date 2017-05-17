Dani Mathers: Facts About Model Facing Jail For Photographing Naked Woman, 70, At Gym

REX/Shutterstock

‘Playboy’ model Dani Mathers is officially going to trial for illegally photographing a 70-year-old woman changing at the gym in 2016. She’s facing six months in prison for the illicit Snapchat! Learn more about the model, and the crime she was charged with, here.

1. She was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy

Dani Mathers, 30, made the gross decision to take a picture of a naked, 70-year-old woman changing behind her at the gym in LA in July 2016. She posted the pic to her Snapchat story, adding the snarky, cruel caption, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either”. The gross invasion of privacy was body shaming, and caused major outrage. She was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy, as photographing an “identifiable” person changing in a dressing room is a crime under California law.

2. She tried to get out of going to trial

Dani tried her damnedest to avoid going to trial for the misdemeanor charges. After being charged, she underwent counseling and took an anti-bullying course. Not enough. Her legal team then tried to argue that the California law she was charged under was unconstitutional because it was “vague”. They also took issue with the “identifiable” part, arguing that it took the police a good amount of time to find the elderly woman in the photo. The judge disagreed, and took the case to trial. She’s facing six months in jail and an $1000 fine if convicted. Her court date is scheduled for May 26.

3. The woman in the photo wants to see her punished

Police urged the woman in the photo to come forward after the incident so that they could identify her and move on with the investigation. She did, and then slammed Dani, saying she wanted “Mathers to feel the full force of the law.” Damn! She’s expected to testify at the trial and “cooperate in any way she can to bring Mathers to justice,” according to TMZ.

4. She was 2015 Playboy Playmate of the Year

Dani is a former Playboy model, and won many distinctions from the magazine. She was the Playboy Playmate of the Year in 2015, Playboy’s Miss May in 2014, and Playboy’s Cyber Girl in January 2013.

5. She was a radio host in LA

Dani was a regular guest on the Los Angeles KLOS radio show “Heidi and Frank”, and was terminated from her independent contractor job following the photo incident. “We are aware of the issues surrounding Ms. Mathers’ recent Snapchat, and do not condone such actions or messages,” a spokesperson for KLOS said at the time. She was also banned from all LA Fitness gyms for life.

