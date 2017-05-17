Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The action moves to Canada for game three as the Ottawa Senators battle the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Eastern Conference final. We’ve got the live stream details for when the puck drops at 8pm EST on May 17.

The Eastern Conference final series heads to Ottawa where the Senators will be hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins for games three and four. The Pens got a much needed win in game two on May 15 with 1-0 shutout after dropping game one at home in overtime 2-1. Phil Kessel‘s third period goal saved the day for the Stanley Cup champs, as it was a battle of incredible goaltending throughout the night. Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury was flawless with 23 saves in his 10th career playoff shutout while Ottawa’s Craig Anderson was able to stop 28-29 shots on goal.

So far both games have been so tight, with game one going into overtime after a 1-1 tie, with Bobby Ryan scoring the game winner for the Senators. “It was just one of those defensive battles where you didn’t know what bounce is going to be the difference,” Craig said of game two’s nearly scoreless match.

Franchise-leading 10 career postseason shutouts. Flower has blossomed quite nicely over time. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HqxNi0jMj0 — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2017

Pittsburgh is a pretty banged up squad following game two, which saw Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf take out Pens winger Bryan Rust with a hard open-ice hit. Shortly that defenseman Justin Schultz left game two midway through the first period after slamming hard into the boards. Star Patric Hornqvist sat out the game due to an undisclosed injury, with Carl Haeglin stepping in for him. “Hornqvist, Rust, and Schultz are all day-to-day with upper body injuries,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan revealed, and confirmed they will all travel with the team to Ottawa.



