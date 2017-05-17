Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream Game 1 Of The Eastern Conference Finals

Order in the court. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are traveling to Boston for game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics at the TD Garden. Catch every hoop beginning at 8:30pm EST on May 17th online here!

The reigning champions of the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have not lost a game in the 2017 postseason as they head into the TD Garden for game one against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James, 32, and his Cavs have been cooling-off with over a week of rest after sweeping the Toronto Raptors in the second round. Cleveland fans have got to be concerned with their team sitting around, losing their rhythm, while waiting for the Celtics who needed the full 7 games of their series to make it past the Washington Wizards. The Cavs will play their first opening postseason game of the 2017 season on the road when they visit the Celtics who finished the regular season with a better overall record.

Before the Eastern Conference Finals tips off (8:30pm/et @NBAonTNT)… we highlight @Isaiah_Thomas' incredible Conference Semis for @Celtics pic.twitter.com/kr3UpeaXUb — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2017

The Celtics have been on a roll in the postseason thanks to the incredible ball-handling skills of Isaiah Thomas, 28. In the Celtics 115-105, game 7 win over the Wizards, Isaiah dropped a team-leading 29 points to go with his 12 assists. If he comes out hot against the Cavs he can easily put up another double-double and hand Cleveland their first loss in the playoffs. Waiting for the winner of this series in the NBA Finals will be either the Golden State Warriors or the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors are leading that Western Conference Finals series 2-0 and look to be a lock for the finals again. Good luck to all the teams still standing!

