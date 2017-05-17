TI & Tiny: She’s ‘Sick Over’ Bernice Burgos Trying To Play Stepmom To Her Kids

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos crossed the line with Tiny! T.I.’s alleged sidepiece went too far trying to impress Tiny’s son on his birthday, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned. You’ll never guess what Bernice did to drive her over the edge!

Tiny, 41, might have reached her limit when it comes to Bernice Burgos, 37. T.I.’s alleged side-chick wasn’t at his son Major Harris’, 9, birthday party, but Bernice reportedly still managed to make her presence known. T.I. reportedly gave his son some killer presents from Bernice in front of Tiny! She reportedly kept her cool in the moment, but afterwards her fury was totally directed at Bernice. “Tiny isn’t as mad at Tip, 36, as she should be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “All her anger seems to be for Bernice. Bernice is moving in on her life any way she can, now she’s trying to slide in and play stepmom to her kids, Tiny is sick over it. Hell will freeze over before she lets that happen.”

Tiny and T.I. seemed to play nice and left divorce drama at the door Major’s special day. Could Bernice’s presents have been a dig directed at Tiny? “Bernice is always going to look over her shoulders where Tiny’s concerned,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “Tiny gave birth to TIP’s children. They’ve lived under the same roof since the beginning of time. They had a life together and Bernice would be a fool to think that Tiny and T.I. don’t have some sort of a special relationship because of that.”

Bernice has reportedly doing everything she can to keep T.I.’s attention on her. “Look, Bernice may be younger and even hotter than Tiny but make no mistake, she sees Tiny as a threat,” the source said. “That’s one of the reasons why Bernice is always in the gym, watching what she eats and working out like crazy. She’s got to look her best so that TIP has his eyes on her and only her! This is a ruthless game and Bernice plans on winning.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny should be upset about Bernice’s behavior toward the kids? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.