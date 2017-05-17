Tigres UANL Vs. Club Tijuana Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Semifinal

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a classic battle of cats versus dogs, as Tigres UANL takes on the Xolos of Club Tijuana in Liga MX. These two clubs will clash in the first leg of the 2017 Clausura semis on May 18, so tune in at 10:30 PM ET to see every kick, save and goooooal!

Can anyone stop Tigres UANL from claiming their second consecutive title? The Tigers breezed through the quarter-finals, mauling Monterrey in a pair of Clasico Regiomontanos that saw UANL advance on a n impressive 6-1 aggregate. Now, Tigres takes aim at Club Tijuana, as the Xolos hope to hold off the attack and somehow advance to the Liga MX 2017 Clausura finals. Can they do it? There’s only one way to find out: by watching every second of this game!

Andre-Pierre Gignac racked up seven goals in seven days (over three games) with his brace against Monterrey in the quarterfinal second leg. He wasn’t the only attacking giant, according to ESPN FC, as the team boasts Javier Aquino, Ismael Sosa, and Lucas Zelarayan. Throw in a defense that has only conceded 13 total goals in 19 Liga MX games this season and what do you get? A team that’s the odds-on favorites to win the Clausura title.

Yet, it’s not like the Xolos are going into this game without a few weapons of their own. Henry Martin finally broke through, scoring his first goal in the Clausura in the second leg against Monarcas Morelia. The point helped lift the Xolos over Morelia, ending Monarcas’s impressive underdog run. Morelia actually upset Club Tijuana in the first leg, going 1-0 over Xolos. Some wondered if the team that barely avoided relegation was going to knock out the No. 1 seed? It seems this Cinderella story just turned back into a pumpkin.

Goaltender Gibran Lajud, who managed to block a potential equalizer at the 78 th minute against Morelia, will have his hands full. If the Xolos struggled to knock out a team that many didn’t expect to even make the Liguilla Clausura, they might be overwhelmed when they face the red-hot Tigres. It might look like the cats get the better of the dogs in this one.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?

